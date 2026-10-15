Jordan Wins Four Medals At Pan Arab Golf Championship Junior, Youth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The national golf team secured four medals, including two silver and two bronze, at the Pan Arab Golf Championship Junior and Youth in Egypt over three consecutive days.

The tournament featured 112 male and female golfers representing 13 Arab countries, bringing together some of the region's most promising young talents.

Jordan's silver-medal finish in the Under-16 team competition was among the highlights of the championship. The team, comprising Salem Abdallat, Theo Haddad and Adam Mzaydeh, finished second among the participating teams.

In the individual Under-16 competition, Abdallat claimed silver after finishing second, while Haddad earned bronze with a third-place finish. Mzaydeh placed ninth.

Jordan also secured a medal in the Under-18 category, where national team player Mohammad Al-Rawashdeh won bronze after finishing third.

//Petra// WH