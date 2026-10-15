West Irbid Municipality, GIZ Sign EUR 310K Grant To Upgrade Waste Container Factory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

IRBID, Oct. 15 (Petra) – West Irbid Municipality and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) signed a EUR 310,000 (JOD 235,000) cooperation and support agreement Thursday to modernize the municipality's container manufacturing facility and scale up its operational capacity.

Under the agreement, the funding will be directed toward upgrading the plant's core infrastructure, procuring advanced machinery, and implementing technical and administrative best practices to streamline production, elevate output quality, and reduce manufacturing overheads.

Mohammad Al-Qudah, Head of the West Irbid Municipal Committee, stated that the partnership aligns with municipal efforts to leverage international grants to modernize productive infrastructure and achieve long-term municipal sustainability.

Al-Qudah noted that expanding the plant's production throughput will allow the municipality to meet rising local demand for waste management equipment while optimizing municipal resource allocation.

//Petra// AA