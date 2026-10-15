SSC Hands Down Stern Sentences For Crystal Meth Possession, Distribution

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) – The State Security Court (SSC) has handed down a series of harsh sentences against individuals convicted of possessing, consuming, and distributing crystal methamphetamine, reflecting an intensified judicial crackdown on synthetic narcotics.

Under the latest rulings, the court sentenced multiple offenders convicted of possessing crystal meth for personal use to up to three years in prison, alongside fines of JOD 2,500 each.

In separate rulings targeting distribution networks, the SSC sentenced several individuals convicted of promoting and peddling the illicit substance to five years of temporary hard labor and imposed JOD 5,000 fines per convict.

The judiciary emphasized that the stringent penalties form part of a zero-tolerance national campaign to curb illicit drug trafficking, dismantle distribution channels, and deter the spread of high-risk synthetic substances.

//Petra// AA