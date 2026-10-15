Jordan Joins Association Of World Election Bodies To Advance Electoral Governance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 15 (Petra) – Jordan, represented by the Independent Election Commission (IEC), has officially joined the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB), a step aimed at cementing the Kingdom's global footprint in democratic administration and expanding peer-to-peer technical cooperation.

Addressing the assembly during the official induction, Chairman of the IEC Board of Commissioners Musa Maaytah stressed that cross-border institutional collaboration is vital for elevating operational standards, reinforcing public trust, and safeguarding the integrity of voting processes.

The IEC stated Thursday that its accession to the body forms a core element of its strategy to benchmark national election administration against international standards, modernize technical infrastructure, and adopt proven operational frameworks.

Headquartered in South Korea, A-WEB encompasses more than 120 election management bodies globally. The organization facilitates knowledge exchange, technical capacity building, and institutional reform to foster transparent and accountable electoral systems worldwide.

//Petra// AA