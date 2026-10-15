War Update: 260 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on the situation as of 08:00 on Thursday, October 15.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 85 airstrikes, dropping 278 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian invaders deployed 8,224 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,625 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian military positions, 15 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In Sumy region, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Ulanove, Malushyne, Rohizne, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Khrinivka, Volfyne, Kozache and Shalyhyne came under fire. In Chernihiv region, Liskivshchyna was shelled. Partyzanske and Sukhodil were also hit by airstrikes.

Ukraine's Defense Forces aviation, missile forces and artillery struck a Russian troop concentration area and a drone launch site.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy carried out two assault operations, launched one airstrike using a guided aerial bomb, and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 55 times, including twice with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled 12 attacks. Russian invaders attacked near the settlements of Izbytske, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Chuhunivka, Mykolaivka and Rybalchyne, and advanced toward Zakharivka, Chorne and Mala Vovcha.

Ihnat: Ukrainian air defense shoots down more than 100 Russian drones in one day

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy made 18 attempts to improve its positions, including offensive operations toward Radkivka.

On the Lyman axis, Russian forces attacked seven times toward the settlements of Kolodiazi and Lyman and near Masliakivka. Attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses were repelled.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy launched two attacks near Kryva Luka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 22 attacks were recorded. Russian invaders conducted offensive operations near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretske, Hruzke, Vilne and Molodetske.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy launched 35 attacks, including attempts to advance toward the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhnie, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Hulive, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Muravka and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched one assault toward Berezove.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces attacked Defense Forces positions 16 times, including attempts to advance toward the settlements of Rybne, Ternuvate, Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske and Omelnyk.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy made four attempts to attack toward Pavlivka and Stepnohirsk.

On the Prydniprovske axis, Russian invaders conducted no assault operations.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of Russian offensive force groupings being formed were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian military personnel losses from February 24, 2022, through October 15, amount to approximately 1,559,230.

Photo: AFU General Staff