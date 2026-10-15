Russian Drone Attacks In Kyiv Region Leave Four Injured, Homes Damaged
A total of 26 sites were damaged, with residential areas suffering the most damage. Overall, 19 private homes were damaged.
In Fastiv district, nine private homes were damaged. One person was injured.
In Bucha district, four private homes, an industrial and warehouse building, warehouse facilities and two vehicles-a passenger car and a truck-were damaged. One person was injured.
In Obukhiv district, four private homes and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Two people were injured.Read also: Kirovohrad region hit by largest-ever attack: Critical infrastructure and logistics damaged, people killed
In Boryspil district, two private homes were damaged.
As Ukrinform previously reported, a man was injured in a Russian attack in Fastiv district on the morning of October 14.
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