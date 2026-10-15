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Large Fire Breaks Out At Borisoglebsk Military Airfield In Russia Following Air Attack Social Media

Large Fire Breaks Out At Borisoglebsk Military Airfield In Russia Following Air Attack Social Media


Date: 2026-10-15 05:39:33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Telegram channel Supernova+ reported the incident.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev issued several reports warning of a drone attack.

Footage from the scene shows flashes following the strikes and a large fire that could be seen from various parts of the city.

Videos of the explosions filmed by a Borisoglebsk resident have emerged online, with the resident sharing his impressions of the blasts.

Read also: Ukrainian drones hit two Russian fighter jets at air base in Adyge

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on October 11, drones attacked a data center operated by Russian company Yandex in the city of Vladimir. The attack caused disruptions to the company's services.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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