Large Fire Breaks Out At Borisoglebsk Military Airfield In Russia Following Air Attack Social Media
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev issued several reports warning of a drone attack.
Footage from the scene shows flashes following the strikes and a large fire that could be seen from various parts of the city.
Videos of the explosions filmed by a Borisoglebsk resident have emerged online, with the resident sharing his impressions of the blasts.Read also: Ukrainian drones hit two Russian fighter jets at air base in Adyge
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on October 11, drones attacked a data center operated by Russian company Yandex in the city of Vladimir. The attack caused disruptions to the company's services.
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