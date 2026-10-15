Russian Forces Attack Gas Production Facility In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Serhii Fedorenko, Acting CEO of the Naftogaz of Ukraine, said this on Facebook.

“Russian forces attacked a Naftogaz Group gas production facility in the Poltava region overnight. The UAV strike caused a fire. Technological equipment was damaged, and its operation has been suspended,” Fedorenko wrote.

No employees at the facility were injured. An assessment of the consequences and extent of the damage is underway.

Russian drone debris sparks fire atstation in Khmelnytskyi region, two injured

As reported, Russian forces struck a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region overnight on October 12.

Photo: Naftogaz