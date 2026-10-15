Ukraine Destroys Six Su-34M Bombers At Airfield In Russia's Voronezh Region Using Neptune Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy said this on Facebook.

Overnight on October 15, the Ukrainian Navy struck the Borisoglebsk airfield.

The strike destroyed six Su-34M bombers.

Technical equipment used to support aircraft operations was also destroyed.

Secondary detonations and a fire were reported at the airfield. The information is being verified.

The Su-34M can carry several guided and high-explosive bombs simultaneously, as well as various types of missiles, and is one of the key assets of the Russian Air Force used to launch guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian defense positions and frontline settlements.

The destruction of the Su-34Ms significantly weakens Russia's air capabilities and reduces the intensity of tactical aviation operations along the relevant sections of the front, the Ukrainian Navy said, adding that it continues to strike Russian military targets, systematically degrading Russia's combat capabilities.

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As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.