Azercell Supports AWS Agentic Football Cup In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 17, Baku will host the AWS Agentic Football Cup, organized by AWS User Group Baku with Azercell's support. Participants will build AI-powered football teams and compete in virtual matches, gaining practical experience in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The tournament takes a hands-on approach to technology learning. Each team will consist of five virtual players, each controlled by a separate AI agent-a program that analyzes the game and makes decisions independently. Participants will develop their teams' strategies and deploy their programs on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform.

During matches, the virtual players will operate autonomously, without human intervention, making decisions about positioning, passing, defending, attacking, and shooting. Participants will analyze match results and refine their programs and strategies to improve their teams' performance.

Participants can enter individually or as a team. Registration is open via Meetup.

The tournament will provide an effective platform for students, engineers, and aspiring developers to develop practical skills and share their knowledge and experience. Azercell's support for the tournament is part of its ongoing work to advance AI knowledge and skills, encourage the practical application of cloud technologies, and strengthen Azerbaijan's technology community.