Deadly School Roof Collapse In Pakistan Leaves 16 Children Dead
At least 16 children have died and more than 40 others have been injured after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar's Dir Colony on Thursday.
According to Pakistan's Post, the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) initially reported four deaths, saying 20 children had been transferred to the hospital following the incident.
Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed confirmed the casualties.
Following the collapse, several students were believed to be trapped beneath the debris.
Students and teachers are among those reported dead and injured in the incident.
Rescue teams are continuing efforts to search the rubble and locate anyone who may still be trapped.
Image: Aamir Qureshi / AFP via Getty Images
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