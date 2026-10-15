China's Zhuque-2E Y4 Rocket Launches 10 Satellites Into Orbit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

China's Zhuque-2E Y4 carrier rocket has successfully delivered 10 satellites into their designated orbits.

The launch took place at the Dongfeng Commercial Aerospace Innovation Test Zone in Gansu Province, China.

Eight of the satellites belong to the Xinshidai series, developed by commercial aerospace company AdaSpace Technology. They are equipped with high-performance computing modules, high-speed laser communication equipment and night-imaging cameras.

The project aims to establish a global orbital computing network comprising 2,800 artificial intelligence satellites. The system is designed to monitor and analyse objects and events on Earth's surface, then transmit the results directly to ground stations.

The network is expected to combine space-based computing capabilities with advanced communications technology, enabling satellites to process observational data in orbit and deliver analytical results to terrestrial infrastructure.

The mission also carried two additional satellites, Guangchuan-03 and Guangchuan-04. These spacecraft are designed to support the development of a global satellite internet network using inter-satellite laser communications.

The launch marks another step in China's efforts to expand its commercial space capabilities, including satellite-based computing, Earth observation and global communications infrastructure.