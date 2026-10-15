Germany Plans Social Media Restrictions For Children Under 13

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The German government has approved the main principles of a strategy to strengthen the protection of children and teenagers in the digital environment, including age restrictions on social media and additional online safety measures.

The proposed rules would prohibit children under the age of 13 from using social media, while teenagers aged 13 to 18 would face graduated restrictions. Platforms specifically designed for children could be exempt from the measures.

The government plans to introduce a reliable age-verification system through a digital identity platform from 2027. The system would allow users to confirm their age without sharing all the information contained in their identity documents. Social media platforms would then be able to verify whether users meet the applicable age requirements.

The strategy also envisages the development of a unified educational programme for primary school pupils to promote safe and informed use of artificial intelligence. Awareness campaigns aimed at parents are also planned.

In addition, the government intends to introduce measures for the early detection of risks associated with children's digital media use and establish an online complaints service for young users.

The proposed strategy forms part of Germany's efforts to improve online child protection through age verification, digital education and stronger safeguards for younger users.