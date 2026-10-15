President Of Azerbaijan: Armenia Forced Us Into War

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“War was not our choice. Armenia forced us into war. Its backers behind it apparently did not think that Azerbaijan would restore its sovereignty and international law by force,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 7th CICA Summit.

Emphasizing that all of them were mistaken, the head of state noted: "They probably did not well know the character of our proud, freedom-loving people who live by our traditions and moral values."