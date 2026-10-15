Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement Could Be Finalized By 2031, Pashinyan Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be signed and ratified by 2031, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government meeting.

Pashinyan noted that he had set this goal for himself and considered it his "personal agenda."

"I see this as a possibility; otherwise, I would not have said so," he added.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan emphasised that Armenia should have a territory of 29,743 square kilometres, while there should be no enclaves or exclaves on either side of the border. According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan should exchange territories of precisely corresponding sizes.

Pashinyan also stressed that all roads and communication routes should remain open.

Commenting on his contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Turkmenistan, Pashinyan said he had formed a preliminary impression that the two countries had an opportunity to shape peace along these lines.

It should be recalled that on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting in Washington, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States adopted a Joint Declaration on the peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan.