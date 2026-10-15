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President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 7Th CICA Summit

President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 7Th CICA Summit


Date: 2026-10-15 05:39:20

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is underway in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is welcoming the heads of state and government attending the event.

The head of state is addressing the Summit.

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AzerNews

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