President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Plays An Increasingly Important Role As A Connecting Hub In The Eurasian Space
“Geographically situated at the intersection of Asia and Europe, Azerbaijan plays an increasingly important role as a connecting hub in the Eurasian space,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th CICA Summit.
The head of state noted:“Our country's cooperation with many states in bilateral and multilateral formats across the political, economic, transport, energy and humanitarian fields, in turn, strengthens the security system in our region.”
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