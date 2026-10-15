Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
President: Azerbaijan Actively Opposes Harmful Practice Of Applying Double Standards In Resolving Inter-State Conflicts

President: Azerbaijan Actively Opposes Harmful Practice Of Applying Double Standards In Resolving Inter-State Conflicts


Date: 2026-10-15 05:39:20

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Azerbaijan actively and consistently opposes the harmful practice of applying double standards and selective approaches to the resolution of interstate conflicts,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 7th CICA Summit.

"Since restoring its independence 35 years ago, our country has continuously faced double standards," the head of state added.

MENAFN15102026000195011045ID1111813133


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search