Allegations Of Inappropriate Behaviour Against Greens Senator Steele-John To Be Investigated

MENAFN - The Conversation) The Western Australian Greens will investigate allegations that Senator Jordon Steele-John has behaved inappropropriately towards women.

Steele-John, who denies the claims, has taken leave from the Greens party room.

The WA senator has been in the parliament since 2017, when he filled a casual vacancy. He is the party's spokesman on disability.

The issue has blown up publicly after Nine media reported that a letter signed by seven party members had gone to new Greens leader David Shoebridge this week calling for an investigation into the matter. Those signing include several current and former staffers.

Sources said none of those signing the letter had alleged Steele-John had acted inappropriately to them personally. Several of the signatories are men.

The party crisis comes just as Shoebridge is settling into his leadership role, having replaced Senator Larissa Waters who stood down as leader due to ill health.

Nine reported the letter, which has not been released, as saying,

Steele-John said:

Shoebridge told a news conference he had not been previously aware of the allegations.

He said the allegations required a fair, independent and timely process for dealing with them. "The WA Greens are commissioning that process, and the matter has been referred across to the WA Greens for that process.”

Asked about some previous allegations, from around 2018, he said he did not recall them. Shoebridge was in the New South Wales parliament at that time.