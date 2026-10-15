Bangladesh Takes Tourism Push To KL To Woo Malaysian Visitors

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Oct 15 (NNN) -- Bangladesh is stepping up efforts to attract Malaysian tourists with a roadshow in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 26, promoting attractions such as the Sundarbans and Cox's Bazar alongside its cuisine and modest fashion as it seeks to overcome weak tourism branding.

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) president Mohammad Anwar Shahid said Bangladesh had considerable tourism potential but its attractions had not been sufficiently marketed abroad.

"What Bangladesh lacks is tourism branding," he said, adding that the roadshow in Kuala Lumpur was a significant step in addressing the shortcoming.

The roadshow titled“Bangladesh Tourism-The World's Largest Delta” is an initiative of the BMCCI with support from the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia and the Bangladesh Tourism Board to showcase the country's diverse offerings, including its natural attractions and cuisine.

Mohammad Anwar told Bernama in a phone interview from Dhaka that Bangladesh tourism industry players would be in Kuala Lumpur for the roadshow and that Malaysian outbound tour operators and tourism professionals had been invited to attend the event.

"We will present Bangladesh's attractiveness as a destination as well as investment potential in the sector," he said.

With many areas of interest to Malaysian tourists having been identified, he said: "Bangladesh has many scenic places, our cuisine has distinct South Asian flavours, and as the world's second largest garment exporting nation we have a lot to offer in modest fashion to Malaysian tourists".

Among the country's top attractions are the Sundarbans, famous for its mangrove forests and wildlife, including the Bengal tiger, and Cox's Bazar, a popular beach destination.

"We need to make more effort to promote such attractions. Our food and halal fashion trends will also appeal to Malaysian tastes," he said.

Mohammad Anwar said the BMCCI viewed tourism as part of the broader bilateral economic and people-to-people relationship, adding that a delegation from the chamber would discuss tourism cooperation with Malaysian tourism industry associations and airlines.

--NNN