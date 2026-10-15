UN Concerned Over Continued Israeli Attacks On Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (NNN-Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) humanitarians on Wednesday said that they remain deeply concerned about continued Israeli attacks affecting civilians and populated areas in the occupied Palestinian territory, reported Xinhua.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said its partners working on safety and security recorded multiple Israeli airstrikes, as well as shelling, demolition blasts, naval fire and shooting across all of Gaza's governorates, particularly west of the so-called Yellow Line, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The office reiterated that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times.

The UN and its partners continued to bring urgently needed supplies into Gaza to prepare for the approaching cold and rainy season, OCHA said.

On Tuesday, they brought in additional fuel, plastic tarpaulins, winter clothing, medicines and medical supplies. However, the limited supplies are insufficient to meet people's needs, said the office.

According to OCHA's partners, underfunding and Israeli restrictions constrain deliveries.

In the occupied West Bank, raids on civil society groups raised protection concerns.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that Israeli forces raided the premises of Palestinian civil society organisations and a medical complex in Ramallah on Tuesday, confiscating files and equipment and detaining people.

“Israeli authorities must immediately stop the crackdown on Palestinian civic space,” OHCHR said in a post on the social media platform X, adding that such raids and the detention of human rights defenders and protection workers have had a chilling effect on human rights work in the occupied Palestinian territory.

--NNN-XINHUA