Today's markets analysis on behalf of Thadeu Dos Santos, Regional Director at Infinox

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday as renewed threats to Gulf energy infrastructure added to concerns over ’upply security. Yemen’s Houthis said operations targeting airports and oil facilities would continue in the coming days, keeping the risk of further disruption elevated. Recent attacks have so far not materially disrupted Saudi production or export infrastructure, but any successful strike on critical facilities could raise concerns over physical supply and extend the rally.



The broader regional backdrop remains supportive. Persistent security risks around the Strait of Hormuz and the lack of meaningful progress between Washington and Tehran continue to cloud the outlook for shipping and regional energy flows. However, alternative export routes and emergency stock releases are providing an important buffer, limiting the extent of the upside.

For now, geopolitical tensions remain the dominant driver. Further attacks on Saudi or Gulf energy assets could place additional upward pressure on prices, while evidence that export routes remain active and export volumes stay resilient could cap the upside.

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