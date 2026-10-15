Hambantota International Port delivers 167,569 vehicles across 2025 and 2026 reporting periods
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Hambantota International Port (HIP) delivered 167,569 vehicles across the March–December 2025 period and up to September 2026, with Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) supporting vehicle importers through increased demand and disruptions affecting vehicle movements.
Of this total, 86,389 vehicles were delivered between March and December 2025, comprising 30,809 brand new vehicles and 55,580 used vehicles. A further 81,180 vehicles were delivered in 2026 up to September, with the reported breakdown counting 25,018 brand new vehicles and 56,162 used vehicles.
The Vehicle Importers’ Association of Lanka (VIAL) has recognised HIPG’s continued responsiveness, operational flexibility and practical support in addressing the challenges faced by its members. The partnership has focused on keeping vehicles moving efficiently through the Port while providing relief during exceptional market conditions.
VIAL represents more than 450 members across Sri Lanka. Its membership includes established companies as well as micro, small and medium enterprises involved in vehicle imports and related support services. The Association works with Sri Lanka Customs, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Department of Motor Traffic, the Police and other institutions on matters affecting the industry, while advocating on policy and representing members’ interests before the Government and relevant authorities.
With such a broad membership, VIAL has provided HIPG with an important channel for understanding the operational challenges faced across the vehicle-importing sector. HIPG Chief Executive Officer Wilson Qu said this dialogue had helped the Port respond more effectively as market conditions changed. “Meeting increased demand requires more than handling capacity. It requires a close understanding of our customers’ operational needs and the ability to respond when conditions change. Our work with VIAL reflects our commitment to efficient vehicle handling and to supporting the continuity of our customers’ supply chains. We value the Association’s recognition of that partnership.”
2.
HIPG responded proactively to VIAL’s operational requirements, working with the Association to identify challenges and implement timely solutions to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles. Its support included demurrage waivers and concessions during the period of vehicle import restrictions, when customers’ vehicles remained at the Port for extended periods. These measures were provided to facilitate cargo clearance and reduce the financial impact on customers.
More recently, disruptions to vehicle transhipment through the Gulf region prompted HIPG to introduce a storage cap mechanism for affected vehicles. The mechanism helped manage storage costs and gave customers greater cost predictability during the disruption period.
“We have worked closely with VIAL to understand where importers need support and to develop practical responses,” said Bindu Ranasinghe, General Manager – Commercial and Marketing, HIPG. “Whether through concessions for vehicles held during import restrictions or a storage cap during transhipment disruptions, our focus has been on helping customers manage costs and maintaining the efficient movement of their cargo. Beyond responding to immediate needs, we have worked to earn our customers’ trust and build relationships that can grow over the long term.”
Sampath Merenchige, President of VIAL, said, “HIPG has been responsive to the challenges faced by vehicle importers, both during the increase in demand and when unexpected disruptions have affected vehicle movements. Its willingness to work with us, provide timely operational solutions and introduce measures to help manage costs has been valuable to our members. We appreciate the Port’s continued support and flexibility.”
- ends -
Of this total, 86,389 vehicles were delivered between March and December 2025, comprising 30,809 brand new vehicles and 55,580 used vehicles. A further 81,180 vehicles were delivered in 2026 up to September, with the reported breakdown counting 25,018 brand new vehicles and 56,162 used vehicles.
The Vehicle Importers’ Association of Lanka (VIAL) has recognised HIPG’s continued responsiveness, operational flexibility and practical support in addressing the challenges faced by its members. The partnership has focused on keeping vehicles moving efficiently through the Port while providing relief during exceptional market conditions.
VIAL represents more than 450 members across Sri Lanka. Its membership includes established companies as well as micro, small and medium enterprises involved in vehicle imports and related support services. The Association works with Sri Lanka Customs, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Department of Motor Traffic, the Police and other institutions on matters affecting the industry, while advocating on policy and representing members’ interests before the Government and relevant authorities.
With such a broad membership, VIAL has provided HIPG with an important channel for understanding the operational challenges faced across the vehicle-importing sector. HIPG Chief Executive Officer Wilson Qu said this dialogue had helped the Port respond more effectively as market conditions changed. “Meeting increased demand requires more than handling capacity. It requires a close understanding of our customers’ operational needs and the ability to respond when conditions change. Our work with VIAL reflects our commitment to efficient vehicle handling and to supporting the continuity of our customers’ supply chains. We value the Association’s recognition of that partnership.”
2.
HIPG responded proactively to VIAL’s operational requirements, working with the Association to identify challenges and implement timely solutions to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles. Its support included demurrage waivers and concessions during the period of vehicle import restrictions, when customers’ vehicles remained at the Port for extended periods. These measures were provided to facilitate cargo clearance and reduce the financial impact on customers.
More recently, disruptions to vehicle transhipment through the Gulf region prompted HIPG to introduce a storage cap mechanism for affected vehicles. The mechanism helped manage storage costs and gave customers greater cost predictability during the disruption period.
“We have worked closely with VIAL to understand where importers need support and to develop practical responses,” said Bindu Ranasinghe, General Manager – Commercial and Marketing, HIPG. “Whether through concessions for vehicles held during import restrictions or a storage cap during transhipment disruptions, our focus has been on helping customers manage costs and maintaining the efficient movement of their cargo. Beyond responding to immediate needs, we have worked to earn our customers’ trust and build relationships that can grow over the long term.”
Sampath Merenchige, President of VIAL, said, “HIPG has been responsive to the challenges faced by vehicle importers, both during the increase in demand and when unexpected disruptions have affected vehicle movements. Its willingness to work with us, provide timely operational solutions and introduce measures to help manage costs has been valuable to our members. We appreciate the Port’s continued support and flexibility.”
- ends -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment