ChinaAMC (HK) and Lesha Bank Sign MOU to Launch Shari’a-Compliant China Equity Fund
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("ChinaAMC (HK)"), a leading Chinese asset man-ager in Hong Kong, and Lesha Bank LLC (Public) ("Lesha Bank"), a leading Shari’a-compliant invest-ment bank authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to strengthen investment, business, and capital market cooperation between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") region.
Under the MOU, both parties will jointly develop investment product solutions subject to applica-ble regulatory and commercial considerations. As a flagship outcome of this strategic partnership, the China equity fund (the "Fund") will be available in Qatar. The Fund aims to provide eligible Middle Eastern investors with a differentiated avenue to participate in China's long-term growth story.
Tian Gan, Chief Executive Officer of ChinaAMC (HK), commented: “We are delighted to partner with Lesha Bank on this landmark initiative, which also marks our first strategic collaboration in the Middle Eastern market. This MOU reflects our shared commitment to deepening connectivity be-tween China and the GCC region. Through the Fund, we hope to offer investors in Qatar and the wider region greater access to China's new quality productive forces companies – the innovative, high-growth businesses driving the next phase of China's economic transformation. At the same time, this partnership helps eligible Middle Eastern investors enhance their global investment di-versification, while strengthening the two-way investment corridor between our markets."
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Lesha Bank, said: “This marks a sig-nificant milestone for Lesha Bank as we enter this MoU with China AMC (HK) to launch Shari'a-compliant China equity fund. Structured within our Asset Management vertical, the fund will be governed by Shari'a-compliant investment framework, enabling disciplined portfolio construction and risk-adjusted access to China’s growth opportunities for our investors. Beyond the immediate transaction, this collaboration strengthens our institutional capabilities while representing an im-portant step in deepening economic and investment ties between our two countries, supporting the wider cross-border investment community and advancing regional collaboration.”
Bringing China's New Quality Productive Forces to GCC Investors
Following a strong rebound in 2025, China's equity market in 2026 is undergoing a gradual but broadening sector-led recovery, unlocking dynamic investment opportunities across industries. With targeted stimulus policies, improving earnings in key sectors and reasonable valuations, the market’s long-term upside potential may remain promising. The Fund may offer eligible Qatari and GCC investors a compelling, risk-managed entry point into the world’s second-largest equity mar-ket.
The Fund targets sectors including AI & technology, advanced manufacturing, innovative pharma-ceuticals, and renewable energy. It is designed to achieve long-term capital growth through active stock selection across Shari’a-compliant equities in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, as well as overseas-listed Chinese companies, employing an "All China" active equity strategy.
Lesha Bank serves as the fund’s Investment Manager, while ChinaAMC (HK) acts as the Fund’s sub investment manager - taking investment decisions and managing liquidity.
Under the MOU, both parties will jointly develop investment product solutions subject to applica-ble regulatory and commercial considerations. As a flagship outcome of this strategic partnership, the China equity fund (the "Fund") will be available in Qatar. The Fund aims to provide eligible Middle Eastern investors with a differentiated avenue to participate in China's long-term growth story.
Tian Gan, Chief Executive Officer of ChinaAMC (HK), commented: “We are delighted to partner with Lesha Bank on this landmark initiative, which also marks our first strategic collaboration in the Middle Eastern market. This MOU reflects our shared commitment to deepening connectivity be-tween China and the GCC region. Through the Fund, we hope to offer investors in Qatar and the wider region greater access to China's new quality productive forces companies – the innovative, high-growth businesses driving the next phase of China's economic transformation. At the same time, this partnership helps eligible Middle Eastern investors enhance their global investment di-versification, while strengthening the two-way investment corridor between our markets."
Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Lesha Bank, said: “This marks a sig-nificant milestone for Lesha Bank as we enter this MoU with China AMC (HK) to launch Shari'a-compliant China equity fund. Structured within our Asset Management vertical, the fund will be governed by Shari'a-compliant investment framework, enabling disciplined portfolio construction and risk-adjusted access to China’s growth opportunities for our investors. Beyond the immediate transaction, this collaboration strengthens our institutional capabilities while representing an im-portant step in deepening economic and investment ties between our two countries, supporting the wider cross-border investment community and advancing regional collaboration.”
Bringing China's New Quality Productive Forces to GCC Investors
Following a strong rebound in 2025, China's equity market in 2026 is undergoing a gradual but broadening sector-led recovery, unlocking dynamic investment opportunities across industries. With targeted stimulus policies, improving earnings in key sectors and reasonable valuations, the market’s long-term upside potential may remain promising. The Fund may offer eligible Qatari and GCC investors a compelling, risk-managed entry point into the world’s second-largest equity mar-ket.
The Fund targets sectors including AI & technology, advanced manufacturing, innovative pharma-ceuticals, and renewable energy. It is designed to achieve long-term capital growth through active stock selection across Shari’a-compliant equities in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, as well as overseas-listed Chinese companies, employing an "All China" active equity strategy.
Lesha Bank serves as the fund’s Investment Manager, while ChinaAMC (HK) acts as the Fund’s sub investment manager - taking investment decisions and managing liquidity.
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