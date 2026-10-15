India-born Liverpool AI startup joins Great North mission to strengthen UK–India links
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi / Mumbai, October 2026 — The Great North India Mission brought together nearly 200 Northern business, university and civic leaders to build stronger trade, investment and innovation links with India.
At the opening reception in New Delhi, Kim McGuinness, Chair of The Great North and Mayor of the North East, described the mission as a pivotal moment and “just the beginning” of a deeper relationship between the North of England and India.
Harjinder Kang, HM Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, highlighted the opportunities now emerging from the UK–India relationship and the role businesses can play in converting stronger bilateral ties into practical growth. The official welcome event brought together Mayors, businesses, universities and mission partners from both countries.
Among the Liverpool City Region delegates was AIVION, an India-born technology company now building its innovation base in Liverpool. Directors Kishor Das, Munish Dhall and Dr Amit Wason participated across the mission, including the Growth Forum at Bharat Mandapam, where Dr Wason joined the Creative, Digital & Technology sectoral discussion. AIVION used the mission to explore how AI can support education, employability and digital transformation.
In Mumbai, the mission moved to the CETA Marketplace, designed to showcase British innovation and turn the UK–India trade agreement into real commercial opportunities. There, AIVION discussed with Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, and Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, how AI could help reshape education and support local governments in responding to emerging skills and employability challenges.
Reynolds said the mission was about deepening ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and bringing opportunity back to communities across the UK, while the UK Government announced more than £1 billion of new commercial deals linked to the wider mission.
The presence of India-born startups such as AIVION in the delegation sends a clear signal about the North’s approach to international growth. The message from Northern leaders appears to be serious and practical: businesses from India looking to expand into the UK — and Northern companies looking to grow in India — can expect an ecosystem that is open to collaboration and committed to supporting them. For businesses looking to bridge India and the UK, the North is positioning itself not simply as a destination, but as a partner in the journey.
At the opening reception in New Delhi, Kim McGuinness, Chair of The Great North and Mayor of the North East, described the mission as a pivotal moment and “just the beginning” of a deeper relationship between the North of England and India.
Harjinder Kang, HM Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, highlighted the opportunities now emerging from the UK–India relationship and the role businesses can play in converting stronger bilateral ties into practical growth. The official welcome event brought together Mayors, businesses, universities and mission partners from both countries.
Among the Liverpool City Region delegates was AIVION, an India-born technology company now building its innovation base in Liverpool. Directors Kishor Das, Munish Dhall and Dr Amit Wason participated across the mission, including the Growth Forum at Bharat Mandapam, where Dr Wason joined the Creative, Digital & Technology sectoral discussion. AIVION used the mission to explore how AI can support education, employability and digital transformation.
In Mumbai, the mission moved to the CETA Marketplace, designed to showcase British innovation and turn the UK–India trade agreement into real commercial opportunities. There, AIVION discussed with Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, and Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business, how AI could help reshape education and support local governments in responding to emerging skills and employability challenges.
Reynolds said the mission was about deepening ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and bringing opportunity back to communities across the UK, while the UK Government announced more than £1 billion of new commercial deals linked to the wider mission.
The presence of India-born startups such as AIVION in the delegation sends a clear signal about the North’s approach to international growth. The message from Northern leaders appears to be serious and practical: businesses from India looking to expand into the UK — and Northern companies looking to grow in India — can expect an ecosystem that is open to collaboration and committed to supporting them. For businesses looking to bridge India and the UK, the North is positioning itself not simply as a destination, but as a partner in the journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment