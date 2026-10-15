Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Celebrates
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kolkata, 14th October, 2026 /u>: Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park unveiled its Durga Puja celebrations for the 58th year with the ‘heme ‘Ancient Ram Ma’dir’, bringing alive the grandeur of traditional temple architecture and the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of India. Located near MG Road Metro Station in Central Kolkata, the Puja promises to be a major attraction for visitors during Durga Puja 2026.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sri. Tapas Roy, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industries, Govt of WB; Smt. Meena Devi Purohit, Ex Councillor; Sri. Binay Dubey, Social Worker and Vice Chairman of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park & many other eminent personalities and club members of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park.
This ye‘r’s theme, ‘An’ient Ram Mandir’, draws inspiration from the architectural magnificence of ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. The pandal, being crafted under the supervision of artist Chiranjib, primarily uses plywood and bamboo. Artistic depictions of significant episodes from the Ramayana and the life of Lord Shri Ram form an integral part of the installation, offering visitors an immersive visual jou’ney through India’s mythological and cultural heritage.
Complementing the theme, renowned idol artist Kush Bera has created Goddess Durga in a traditional style, featuring a stone-coloured appearance and marble finish reminiscent of sculptures found in ancient temples. Lighting artist Ganesh Mondal has enhanced the presentation with an elaborate illumination design that highlights the architectural details and creates a spiritually evocative atmosphere.
Speaking about the celebrations, Sri. Surendra Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad “li Park, said, “As we celebrate the 58th year of our D‘rga Puja, our them’, ‘Ancient Ram Mandir’, is a tribute to India’s glorious architectural heritage, rich cultural traditions and spiritual legacy. Through this concept, we aim to offer visitors a unique experience that blends devotion with artistic excellence. Our endeavour is not only to preserve the traditional essence of Durga Puja but also to create a memorable celebration for people of all generations. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Kolkata and beyond and remain committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and enrich”ng experience for everyone.”
The organisers expect a significant turnout throughout the festive period. With its ancient temple-inspired architecture, traditional idol craftsmanship and intricate lighting, Mohammad Ali Park Youth Association aims to offer visitors a distinctive blend of devotion, heritage and artistic excellence this Durga Puja.
About Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park: Established in 1969, Mohammad Ali Park Youth Association is one of Central Kolkat’’s recognised Durga Puja organisers. Over the years, the association has attracted devotees and pandal-hoppers through its elaborate installations, artistic themes and community celebrations.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sri. Tapas Roy, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industries, Govt of WB; Smt. Meena Devi Purohit, Ex Councillor; Sri. Binay Dubey, Social Worker and Vice Chairman of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park & many other eminent personalities and club members of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park.
This ye‘r’s theme, ‘An’ient Ram Mandir’, draws inspiration from the architectural magnificence of ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. The pandal, being crafted under the supervision of artist Chiranjib, primarily uses plywood and bamboo. Artistic depictions of significant episodes from the Ramayana and the life of Lord Shri Ram form an integral part of the installation, offering visitors an immersive visual jou’ney through India’s mythological and cultural heritage.
Complementing the theme, renowned idol artist Kush Bera has created Goddess Durga in a traditional style, featuring a stone-coloured appearance and marble finish reminiscent of sculptures found in ancient temples. Lighting artist Ganesh Mondal has enhanced the presentation with an elaborate illumination design that highlights the architectural details and creates a spiritually evocative atmosphere.
Speaking about the celebrations, Sri. Surendra Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad “li Park, said, “As we celebrate the 58th year of our D‘rga Puja, our them’, ‘Ancient Ram Mandir’, is a tribute to India’s glorious architectural heritage, rich cultural traditions and spiritual legacy. Through this concept, we aim to offer visitors a unique experience that blends devotion with artistic excellence. Our endeavour is not only to preserve the traditional essence of Durga Puja but also to create a memorable celebration for people of all generations. We look forward to welcoming visitors from across Kolkata and beyond and remain committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and enrich”ng experience for everyone.”
The organisers expect a significant turnout throughout the festive period. With its ancient temple-inspired architecture, traditional idol craftsmanship and intricate lighting, Mohammad Ali Park Youth Association aims to offer visitors a distinctive blend of devotion, heritage and artistic excellence this Durga Puja.
About Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park: Established in 1969, Mohammad Ali Park Youth Association is one of Central Kolkat’’s recognised Durga Puja organisers. Over the years, the association has attracted devotees and pandal-hoppers through its elaborate installations, artistic themes and community celebrations.
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