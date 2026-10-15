MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Andean Bridge and the University of Toronto Bring Mining Finance Workshops to Chile and Argentina Two-day workshops in Santiago and Buenos Aires will strengthen expertise in mining project evaluation, financing, and access to international capital markets.

October 15, 2026 5:35 AM EDT | Source: IN-VR Limited

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - The Andean Bridge, in partnership with the University of Toronto's Mining Industry Management Program (MIMP), is bringing its Mining Finance & Project Evaluation workshops to Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Under the theme Building the Andean Financial Corridor, the two-day workshops aim to strengthen the capabilities of mining and capital-markets professionals across the Andean region, equipping participants with the knowledge and practical tools to evaluate, finance, and bring critical-minerals projects to international markets.

The workshops represent the culmination of a University of Toronto scholarship programme, bringing together professionals who have completed the programme's virtual training for an intensive, in-person learning experience focused on the financial, technical, and economic dimensions of mining projects.

Building expertise in mining finance and investment readiness

Across both locations, the workshops will cover mining finance and valuation, capital markets readiness, project economics, risk management and ESG, and practical project evaluation through expert-led sessions and working discussions.

The programme will feature contributions from University of Toronto faculty and industry experts, alongside perspectives from the mining sector, financial institutions, and capital-market stakeholders. The Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange will also contribute to the programme, highlighting the role of capital markets in connecting mining projects with international investment.

Santiago, Chile: Advancing mining finance and project evaluation

The Santiago edition will take place on 19-20 October 2026 at Universidad del Desarrollo. The programme will bring together participants and experts to examine mining finance, valuation, project economics, and capital-markets readiness, with additional sessions on mining contracts and finance.

The workshop will address the financial and technical considerations involved in moving mining projects forward, helping participants develop a stronger understanding of project assessment and the requirements for attracting investment.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Strengthening financial and capital-markets readiness

The Buenos Aires edition will take place on 22-23 October 2026 at Universidad Torcuato Di Tella. Building on the programme's core curriculum, the workshop will explore mining project evaluation, valuation methodologies, due diligence, financial assurance, and the economic fundamentals underpinning investment decisions.

Participants will examine how project economics, market forecasts, disclosure requirements, and risk assessment contribute to the evaluation and financing of mining projects, with opportunities to engage with instructors and peers through interactive working sessions and discussions.

About The Andean Bridge

The Andean Bridge is an initiative focused on strengthening connections across the Andean region's mining, finance, and investment ecosystems. Through professional development and collaboration, it seeks to support the capabilities and relationships needed to connect regional mining opportunities with international capital markets.

About the University of Toronto Mining Industry Management Program

The University of Toronto's Mining Industry Management Program (MIMP) provides education and professional development focused on the mining industry, bringing together technical, financial, and managerial perspectives to support informed decision-making across the mining project lifecycle.

For registration, sponsorship, and media inquiries, please contact:

Alberto Cruz

Marketing Director, IN-VR

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Source: IN-VR Limited