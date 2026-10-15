Russia Eyes Bigger US Trade After Diesel Deal, Envoy Says
(MENAFN) Russia’s presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday that the newly announced diesel supply agreement with Washington is only the opening act, signaling that Moscow sees “many other” avenues for cooperation with the United States.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, a three-day forum in the Russian capital, Dmitriev said Russia intends to deepen economic ties with Washington. “This involves not only the diesel deal but also many other opportunities for economic and investment cooperation with the US – opportunities that benefit Russia, the United States, and global markets alike,” he said.
Dmitriev said Moscow will keep pursuing joint economic and investment projects. It will also keep telling Washington, “using examples” that US sanctions chiefly damage Americans themselves, farmers among them.
He said lifting sanctions on Russian diesel delivered an immediate boost to the U.S., Russian and global markets. He cautioned, however, that putting the shipments into practice will bring “significant challenges.” He then struck a confident note. “However, by working with the US side to address these issues, we are demonstrating our ability to cooperate and achieve results. Diesel fuel will be supplied to the US, and we will overcome all obstacles,” he added.
Dmitriev accused many of Russia’s “opponents” of trying to sabotage the arrangement. Moscow is in constant contact with Washington on the contracts, he said, which could be signed in the “coming days.”
President Donald Trump announced the agreement last Friday after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the deal, Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the U.S. and global markets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the arrangement as a “gift” to Putin. He warned that easing limits on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, a three-day forum in the Russian capital, Dmitriev said Russia intends to deepen economic ties with Washington. “This involves not only the diesel deal but also many other opportunities for economic and investment cooperation with the US – opportunities that benefit Russia, the United States, and global markets alike,” he said.
Dmitriev said Moscow will keep pursuing joint economic and investment projects. It will also keep telling Washington, “using examples” that US sanctions chiefly damage Americans themselves, farmers among them.
He said lifting sanctions on Russian diesel delivered an immediate boost to the U.S., Russian and global markets. He cautioned, however, that putting the shipments into practice will bring “significant challenges.” He then struck a confident note. “However, by working with the US side to address these issues, we are demonstrating our ability to cooperate and achieve results. Diesel fuel will be supplied to the US, and we will overcome all obstacles,” he added.
Dmitriev accused many of Russia’s “opponents” of trying to sabotage the arrangement. Moscow is in constant contact with Washington on the contracts, he said, which could be signed in the “coming days.”
President Donald Trump announced the agreement last Friday after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Under the deal, Moscow agreed to supply fuel to the U.S. and global markets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the arrangement as a “gift” to Putin. He warned that easing limits on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
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