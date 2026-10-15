Palestine Blasts Colombia’s West Jerusalem Embassy as Illegal
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Colombia’s inauguration of an embassy in West Jerusalem, declaring the move a breach of international law and United Nations resolutions.
The ministry labeled the opening “a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and an assault on the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate national rights.” It insisted that every step or decision aimed at altering Jerusalem’s legal and historical status is “null and void and have no legal effect.”
The ministry also argued that “opening an embassy to Israel in occupied Jerusalem violates international legitimacy resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolutions 476 and 478.” Both resolutions, adopted in 1980 as Israel enacted a law annexing East Jerusalem, affirm that Israeli measures to change the city’s character and legal status are illegal and invalid.
Bogotá’s decision, the ministry said, “undermines the international consensus on the city’s legal status and infringes on the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights.” It cautioned that the step emboldens Israel to press on with its “colonial policies and attempts to impose illegal realities on the ground.”
Colombia joins the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Fiji, Nauru and Somalia’s breakaway region, all of which have relocated embassies to West Jerusalem or opened missions there, in defiance of international resolutions on the city’s status.
The ministry urged Colombia to abide by international law and honor the relevant UN resolutions, calling on it to “reverse this step to preserve prospects for achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”
Colombia opened the embassy earlier Wednesday. The move comes after it restored diplomatic relations with Israel in August. A previous government had severed ties with Tel Aviv in May 2024.
Jerusalem remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is widely viewed as one of its most sensitive issues. Israel claims the entire city as its capital, while Palestinians regard East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, as the capital of a future Palestinian state, in line with longstanding international consensus and UN resolutions.
The ministry labeled the opening “a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions, and an assault on the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate national rights.” It insisted that every step or decision aimed at altering Jerusalem’s legal and historical status is “null and void and have no legal effect.”
The ministry also argued that “opening an embassy to Israel in occupied Jerusalem violates international legitimacy resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolutions 476 and 478.” Both resolutions, adopted in 1980 as Israel enacted a law annexing East Jerusalem, affirm that Israeli measures to change the city’s character and legal status are illegal and invalid.
Bogotá’s decision, the ministry said, “undermines the international consensus on the city’s legal status and infringes on the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights.” It cautioned that the step emboldens Israel to press on with its “colonial policies and attempts to impose illegal realities on the ground.”
Colombia joins the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Fiji, Nauru and Somalia’s breakaway region, all of which have relocated embassies to West Jerusalem or opened missions there, in defiance of international resolutions on the city’s status.
The ministry urged Colombia to abide by international law and honor the relevant UN resolutions, calling on it to “reverse this step to preserve prospects for achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”
Colombia opened the embassy earlier Wednesday. The move comes after it restored diplomatic relations with Israel in August. A previous government had severed ties with Tel Aviv in May 2024.
Jerusalem remains at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is widely viewed as one of its most sensitive issues. Israel claims the entire city as its capital, while Palestinians regard East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, as the capital of a future Palestinian state, in line with longstanding international consensus and UN resolutions.
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