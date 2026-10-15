Hormuz Standoff: CENTCOM Denies Intimidating Iranian Sailors
(MENAFN) U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday flatly denied Iranian allegations that American forces are menacing Iranian sailors, and it defended its months-long blockade of Iran while accusing Tehran of targeting civilian mariners.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM branded as false a claim by Iran’s ambassador to the International Maritime Organization that U.S. forces were inflicting “serious stress and psychological pressure” on civilian crews.
The rebuttal follows a formal protest Iran lodged with the International Maritime Organization last week. Tehran alleged that U.S. military forces were misusing an emergency channel and turning it into “an instrument of military intimidation and psychological pressure against civilian crews.”
CENTCOM said the blockade has been in force for months and that it was communicated professionally.
The command also turned the accusation back on Tehran, calling Iran the “only country attacking civilian mariners transiting regional waters,” and asserted that commercial traffic “continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz with coordinated protection from U.S. forces and regional partners.”
The statement offered no details on the specific allegations or incidents at the center of the dispute.
The exchange underscores deepening disagreement between Washington and Tehran over navigation through the strategic waterway amid heightened maritime tensions.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM branded as false a claim by Iran’s ambassador to the International Maritime Organization that U.S. forces were inflicting “serious stress and psychological pressure” on civilian crews.
The rebuttal follows a formal protest Iran lodged with the International Maritime Organization last week. Tehran alleged that U.S. military forces were misusing an emergency channel and turning it into “an instrument of military intimidation and psychological pressure against civilian crews.”
CENTCOM said the blockade has been in force for months and that it was communicated professionally.
The command also turned the accusation back on Tehran, calling Iran the “only country attacking civilian mariners transiting regional waters,” and asserted that commercial traffic “continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz with coordinated protection from U.S. forces and regional partners.”
The statement offered no details on the specific allegations or incidents at the center of the dispute.
The exchange underscores deepening disagreement between Washington and Tehran over navigation through the strategic waterway amid heightened maritime tensions.
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