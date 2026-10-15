Kyrgyz President Commends Azerbaijan's CICA Chairmanship

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has accomplished a great deal during its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan viewed CICA as an important platform for dialogue.

“The organization plays a very important role in building trust. As leaders of Central Asian countries, we have managed to resolve a number of problems. Other countries are also ready to contribute in this regard,” he added.

Japarov stressed the need to strengthen industrial cooperation to attract investment.

“We prioritize moving from individual investment projects to joint investment projects. Digitalization is important for the economy. Asia is at the forefront in this area. We support efforts to strengthen digital connectivity,” he said.

The 7th CICA Summit is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, bringing together heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit provides an opportunity to discuss dialogue and confidence-building among member states amid rising interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's key outcomes is the admission of Laos as a new CICA member. The summit is also expected to see the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying the organization's activities and strengthening cooperation in specific areas.

The Baku Declaration is expected to serve as the summit's main political document. It is set to endorse Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship and welcome initiatives and activities undertaken over the past two years in various areas. The document is also expected to outline measures to strengthen the international order and address risks in the military-political, economic, environmental, and other spheres.

The Baku Declaration will place particular emphasis on promoting tolerance and intercultural dialogue, advancing the use of science, education, and innovation to support security and well-being, and addressing the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence.

In addition to the Baku Declaration, the summit is expected to adopt a separate statement on occupational safety and health.