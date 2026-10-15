Tajik President Says CICA Forum Will Contribute To Global Peace
“I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the high-level organization,” Rahmon said.
He noted that armed conflicts pose a threat to international security.
“We can come together only through mutual respect and trust. We will continue to contribute to effective cooperation. We are taking important steps to preserve global peace and stability and pass them on to future generations.
“I am confident that this forum will contribute to international peace. There are many threats in the world that could undermine stability. We will continue our international and regional cooperation to address all these threats,” Rahmon added.
The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.
The meeting will review progress since CICA began its transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.
Under the theme“Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.
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