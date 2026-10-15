Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2025-2029 By Therapy, Cancer Type, And Customer CAR-T, Checkpoint Inhibitors, And Combination Therapies Drive Growth
Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics by Therapy, Cancer and Customer, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cancer therapy landscape is undergoing a major transformation as immunotherapy continues to deliver promising clinical results and attract substantial investment. By harnessing the body's natural immune defenses, emerging and established treatment approaches are reshaping oncology research, patient care and the competitive dynamics of the global health care industry.
The report provides an independent assessment of the cancer immunotherapy market, examining the commercial potential of CAR-T cells, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines and other important technologies. It evaluates how advances in these areas could influence treatment strategies, market competition and future investment opportunities. The analysis also considers whether continued innovation could disrupt existing standards of care and create new pathways for companies operating across the oncology sector.
Already valued in the billions, the global cancer immunotherapy market is positioned for substantial expansion. The report presents market forecasts through 2027, supported by current data and detailed breakout information. These projections help decision-makers assess expected growth, address market uncertainty and evaluate the potential scale of commercial opportunities.
Readers can use the report to identify key market drivers, potential barriers and areas of strategic interest. It examines the factors shaping adoption, including scientific progress, clinical development, competitive positioning and the evolving role of immunotherapy within cancer treatment. The findings provide a focused perspective on where opportunities may emerge and which challenges could affect market performance.
For investors and financial professionals, the report offers data to support company valuations, opportunity assessment and informed capital allocation. It helps users compare market expectations with long-term potential while evaluating which organizations may be best positioned to benefit from continued growth. The analysis also highlights the possibility of disruption as new technologies progress through development and enter the commercial market.
Biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health care organizations, research institutions and strategic advisors can apply the findings to business planning and competitive analysis. By bringing together market forecasts, technology coverage and independent research, the report enables organizations to examine the broader impact of cancer immunotherapy on product development, partnerships and portfolio strategy.
Key areas covered include:
- Global cancer immunotherapy market size and forecasts through 2027 Commercial prospects for CAR-T cells, checkpoint inhibitors and cytokines Growth expectations and potential market opportunities Competitive positioning and companies poised to benefit Investment considerations, valuation support and market risks Potential disruption across oncology and the wider health care industry Breakout data for more detailed strategic assessment
The report is designed to help decision-makers navigate a rapidly changing market with greater confidence. Its independent research supports a clearer understanding of current conditions, future growth potential and the scientific and commercial developments influencing cancer immunotherapy.
Unlimited assistance and breakout data are included with purchase, giving users additional support as they interpret the findings and apply them to investment, planning and business development decisions. With cancer immunotherapy advancing quickly, access to timely market intelligence can help organizations recognize opportunities, anticipate challenges and prepare for the next phase of oncology innovation.
Companies Featured
- AbbVie Achilles Therapeutics Acumen Pharmaceuticals Adagene Adaptimmune Therapeutics Adicet Bio ALX Oncology Holdings Ambrx Biopharma Amgen Apexigen Arcus Biosciences argenx AstraZeneca Atreca Avalo Therapeutics Avid Bioservices Bavarian Nordic BioAtla Biogen Inc. BioNTech Bolt Biotherapeutics Bristol-Myers Squibb Candel Therapeutics Caribou Biosciences Celldex Therapeutics Checkpoint Therapeutics Chinook Therapeutics Corvus Pharmaceuticals Cullinan Oncology Eli Lilly EOM Pharmaceuticals Evaxion Biotech Genenta Science Gilead Sciences Gracell Biotechnologies Greenwich LifeSciences Gritstone bio Harpoon Therapeutics ImmunityBio Immunocore Holdings Immunome IMV Inc. Incyte Indaptus Therapeutics Instil Bio Iovance Biotherapeutics Johnson & Johnson Marker Therapeutics Medicenna Therapeutics Merck & Co. Merus Moderna Mustang Bio Nanobiotix Neoleukin Therapeutics Novartis Novavax Oncorus PDS Biotechnology Pfizer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Roche Sanofi Sensei Biotherapeutics Senti Biosciences Surface Oncology Takeda Pharmaceutical TC Biopharm ThermoGenesis Holdings UroGen Pharma Werewolf Therapeutics Xilio Therapeutics Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment