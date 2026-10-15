Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2025-2029 By Therapy, Cancer Type, And Customer CAR-T, Checkpoint Inhibitors, And Combination Therapies Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify cancer immunotherapy opportunities, pitfalls and companies poised to benefit, with CAR-T, checkpoint inhibitor and cytokine insights for confident investment decisions.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics by Therapy, Cancer and Customer, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer therapy landscape is undergoing a major transformation as immunotherapy continues to deliver promising clinical results and attract substantial investment. By harnessing the body's natural immune defenses, emerging and established treatment approaches are reshaping oncology research, patient care and the competitive dynamics of the global health care industry.

The report provides an independent assessment of the cancer immunotherapy market, examining the commercial potential of CAR-T cells, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines and other important technologies. It evaluates how advances in these areas could influence treatment strategies, market competition and future investment opportunities. The analysis also considers whether continued innovation could disrupt existing standards of care and create new pathways for companies operating across the oncology sector.

Already valued in the billions, the global cancer immunotherapy market is positioned for substantial expansion. The report presents market forecasts through 2027, supported by current data and detailed breakout information. These projections help decision-makers assess expected growth, address market uncertainty and evaluate the potential scale of commercial opportunities.

Readers can use the report to identify key market drivers, potential barriers and areas of strategic interest. It examines the factors shaping adoption, including scientific progress, clinical development, competitive positioning and the evolving role of immunotherapy within cancer treatment. The findings provide a focused perspective on where opportunities may emerge and which challenges could affect market performance.

For investors and financial professionals, the report offers data to support company valuations, opportunity assessment and informed capital allocation. It helps users compare market expectations with long-term potential while evaluating which organizations may be best positioned to benefit from continued growth. The analysis also highlights the possibility of disruption as new technologies progress through development and enter the commercial market.

Biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health care organizations, research institutions and strategic advisors can apply the findings to business planning and competitive analysis. By bringing together market forecasts, technology coverage and independent research, the report enables organizations to examine the broader impact of cancer immunotherapy on product development, partnerships and portfolio strategy.

Key areas covered include:



Global cancer immunotherapy market size and forecasts through 2027

Commercial prospects for CAR-T cells, checkpoint inhibitors and cytokines

Growth expectations and potential market opportunities

Competitive positioning and companies poised to benefit

Investment considerations, valuation support and market risks

Potential disruption across oncology and the wider health care industry Breakout data for more detailed strategic assessment

The report is designed to help decision-makers navigate a rapidly changing market with greater confidence. Its independent research supports a clearer understanding of current conditions, future growth potential and the scientific and commercial developments influencing cancer immunotherapy.

Unlimited assistance and breakout data are included with purchase, giving users additional support as they interpret the findings and apply them to investment, planning and business development decisions. With cancer immunotherapy advancing quickly, access to timely market intelligence can help organizations recognize opportunities, anticipate challenges and prepare for the next phase of oncology innovation.

Companies Featured



AbbVie

Achilles Therapeutics

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Adagene

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adicet Bio

ALX Oncology Holdings

Ambrx Biopharma

Amgen

Apexigen

Arcus Biosciences

argenx

AstraZeneca

Atreca

Avalo Therapeutics

Avid Bioservices

Bavarian Nordic

BioAtla

Biogen Inc.

BioNTech

Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Candel Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Celldex Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Cullinan Oncology

Eli Lilly

EOM Pharmaceuticals

Evaxion Biotech

Genenta Science

Gilead Sciences

Gracell Biotechnologies

Greenwich LifeSciences

Gritstone bio

Harpoon Therapeutics

ImmunityBio

Immunocore Holdings

Immunome

IMV Inc.

Incyte

Indaptus Therapeutics

Instil Bio

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Marker Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Merus

Moderna

Mustang Bio

Nanobiotix

Neoleukin Therapeutics

Novartis

Novavax

Oncorus

PDS Biotechnology

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sensei Biotherapeutics

Senti Biosciences

Surface Oncology

Takeda Pharmaceutical

TC Biopharm

ThermoGenesis Holdings

UroGen Pharma

Werewolf Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Zymeworks

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