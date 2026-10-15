Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook And Forecast, 2026-2031 Vision 2030, Grid Modernization, And Renewable Energy Drive USD 125.76 Million Growth Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize advanced magnetic cores for grid upgrades and localize soft ferrites to capture high frequency electronics demand, improve efficiency and lower operational costs.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Positioned for Strong Growth Through 2031

Saudi Arabia's soft magnetic materials market is becoming an increasingly strategic component of the Middle East and North Africa advanced materials industry. The report indicates that the market is anticipated to add more than USD 125.76 million during 2026-31, supported by industrial localisation, renewable energy development, grid modernization, digital infrastructure investment and the expansion of advanced manufacturing under Vision 2030.

Major industrial and economic development zones, including King Abdullah Economic City, Jubail, Yanbu, NEOM and technology corridors in Riyadh, are generating demand for efficient magnetic components across energy, manufacturing, telecommunications and automation applications. Saudi Arabia's focus on building domestic production and processing capabilities is also strengthening opportunities for suppliers of electrical steel, soft ferrites, amorphous alloys and nanocrystalline alloys.

Research institutions such as King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, King Abdulaziz University, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology are expanding expertise in materials science, electromagnetic systems and power electronics. Their growing research capabilities are expected to support product development, industrial collaboration and the adoption of advanced soft magnetic materials across the Kingdom.

Energy efficiency regulations represent another important market driver. The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center has introduced minimum performance standards for distribution transformers, electric motors and air conditioning systems. These requirements favour high-performance magnetic materials that can reduce electrical losses and improve equipment reliability. Their importance is amplified by Saudi Arabia's extreme climate, high per-capita electricity consumption and the cost of supplying power across a large geographic area.

Electrical steel remains the dominant material category due to its extensive use in electric motors, transformers, power generation equipment and industrial infrastructure. Continued investment in electrical grids, industrial parks and generation capacity is expected to sustain demand. Soft ferrites are also gaining traction in high frequency electronics, telecommunications equipment, power conversion modules, inductors and chokes. Their suitability for compact power systems supports Saudi Arabia's smart city, digital infrastructure and industrial automation initiatives.

Amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys are emerging as high-value materials for compact transformers, renewable energy converters and high performance motor cores. Interest in these alloys is increasing as utilities, industrial designers and researchers seek to reduce core losses, control thermal buildup and improve system efficiency. Their performance characteristics make them particularly relevant to strategic energy and industrial applications where long-term operating savings are a priority.

Transformers represent a major application segment as Saudi Arabia modernizes its transmission and distribution infrastructure and integrates solar facilities, distributed generation and smart grid technologies. Demand is rising for transformer core materials that provide efficient energy transfer, stable voltage regulation and reliable operation under variable loads. Electric motors are another significant application, especially across industrial equipment, energy systems and the developing automotive EV/HEV sector.

Inductors and chokes are expected to benefit from the expansion of power electronics, renewable energy inverters, telecommunications networks and industrial control systems. Additional demand comes from alternators, sensors, aerospace instrumentation, automated monitoring and quality control equipment.

The energy and power industry is expected to remain a leading end-user because of continued investment in renewable energy, utility scale infrastructure and grid modernization. The electrical and electronics sector will also generate substantial demand for soft magnetic materials used in power supplies, digital automation modules, connected devices and telecommunications systems. Automotive, healthcare and aerospace applications provide further opportunities as Saudi Arabia develops a more diversified, technology-led industrial economy.

Considered in the report



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Key aspects covered



Saudi Arabia soft magnetic materials market value, forecast and segmentation

Market drivers, challenges and growth opportunities

On-going trends and technological developments

Top profiled companies Strategic recommendations

Market segmentation by material type



Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel)

Soft Ferrites

Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder)

Market segmentation by application



Electric Motors

Transformers

Inductors & Chokes Others (Alternators, Sensors)

Market segmentation by End-User industry



Automotive (EV/HEV)

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Power Others (Healthcare, Aerospace)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Structure

2.1. Market Considerate

2.2. Assumptions

2.3. Limitations

2.4. Abbreviations

2.5. Sources

2.6. Definitions

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Saudi Arabia Geography

4.1. Population Distribution Table

4.2. Saudi Arabia Macro Economic Indicators

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Recent Developments

5.3. Market Drivers & Opportunities

5.4. Market Restraints & Challenges

5.5. Market Trends

5.6. Supply chain Analysis

5.7. Policy & Regulatory Framework

5.8. Industry Experts Views

6. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segmentations

7.1. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Material Type

7.1.1. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel), 2020-2031

7.1.2. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Soft Ferrites, 2020-2031

7.1.3. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys, 2020-2031

7.1.4. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder), 2020-2031

7.2. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Application

7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Electric Motors, 2020-2031

7.2.2. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Transformers, 2020-2031

7.2.3. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Inductors & Chokes, 2020-2031

7.2.4. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Others (Alternators, Sensors), 2020-2031

7.3. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by End-User Industry

7.3.1. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Automotive (EV/HEV), 2020-2031

7.3.2. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Electrical & Electronics, 2020-2031

7.3.3. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Energy & Power, 2020-2031

7.3.4. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by Others (Healthcare, Aerospace), 2020-2031

7.4. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market, by Region

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by North, 2020-2031

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by East, 2020-2031

7.4.3. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by West, 2020-2031

7.4.4. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, by South, 2020-2031

8. Saudi Arabia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Opportunity Assessment

8.1. by Material Type, 2026 to 2031

8.2. by Application, 2026 to 2031

8.3. by End-User Industry, 2026 to 2031

8.4. by Region, 2026 to 2031

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Porter's Five Forces

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Company 1

9.2.1.1. Company Snapshot

9.2.1.2. Company Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial Highlights

9.2.1.4. Geographic Insights

9.2.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

9.2.1.6. Product Portfolio

9.2.1.7. Key Executives

9.2.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

9.2.2. Company 2

9.2.3. Company 3

9.2.4. Company 4

9.2.5. Company 5

9.2.6. Company 6

9.2.7. Company 7

9.2.8. Company 8

10. Strategic Recommendations

11. Disclaimer

List of Figures [6]

List of Tables [21]

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