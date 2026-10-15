Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Celebrates Thanksgiving For The First Time As US Guest Demand Grows

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives invites travellers to celebrate Thanksgiving in the Indian Ocean for the first time, marking the beginning of its 2026 festive season.

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives combines luxury overwater Reef Pool Villas with direct access to a vibrant house reef, inviting Thanksgiving travellers to extend their celebrations into an Indian Ocean island escape.

FireDoor, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives' signature overwater fine-dining restaurant, will host the resort's inaugural Thanksgiving dinner on 26 November 2026, offering guests a distinctive dining experience above the Indian Ocean.

Thanksgiving with an Indian Ocean backdrop: FireDoor, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives' signature overwater fine-dining restaurant, will welcome guests for its inaugural Thanksgiving celebration on 26 November 2026.

The boutique island resort introduces a Thanksgiving celebration on 26 November, marking the start of its 2026 festive season

- Raffaele SolferinoMALE, MALDIVES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives will celebrate Thanksgiving for the first time on Thursday, 26 November 2026, inviting travellers from the United States and Americans living overseas to exchange the traditional holiday setting for an island escape in the Indian Ocean.Introduced in response to growing bookings from the US market, the celebration adds a new occasion to the resort's calendar, bringing couples, families and friends together around the traditions of sharing good food, meaningful moments and time with loved ones.For Americans living abroad, including those based in the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Thanksgiving can present a particular challenge when distance, travel costs or limited time make returning home difficult. Grand Park Kodhipparu offers an alternative way to mark the occasion, combining the spirit of Thanksgiving with the opportunity to enjoy a longer holiday in the Maldives.Thanksgiving with an Indian Ocean backdropAt the heart of the resort's inaugural Thanksgiving celebration will be a special evening at FireDoor, Grand Park Kodhipparu's signature overwater fine-dining restaurant.Taking place on Thursday, 26 November, the Thanksgiving dinner invites resident guests to gather and celebrate against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.The specially curated menu brings a contemporary culinary interpretation to the occasion, featuring roasted shrimp, home-cured salmon and artichoke mille-feuille, lobster with mushroom ravioli, sautéed Hokkaido scallop, beetroot risotto with feta cheese, and sous-vide lamb shank, followed by a chocolate dessert."Thanksgiving is fundamentally about gathering, sharing and making time for the people who matter," said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. "As we welcome growing interest from the United States, it felt like the right moment to introduce this celebration to Kodhipparu. Whether our guests are travelling from America or living overseas, we want them to feel that they have somewhere special to come together and celebrate."A long-haul escape with a short final journeyFor travellers arriving from the United States, the UK or elsewhere internationally, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers the convenience of a 20-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, eliminating the need for an additional domestic flight or seaplane journey.The resort features 120 beachfront and overwater villas, including villas with private pools, complemented by personalised Lifestyle Host service, an accessible house reef, an overwater spa and a collection of experiences designed around connection with people, nature and island life.Thanksgiving can therefore become the beginning of a longer island escape rather than a single evening's celebration. Guests can spend their days snorkelling among the marine life of the house reef, discovering the lagoon, enjoying restorative spa treatments or simply making the most of uninterrupted time together.From Thanksgiving to Christmas: an island festive seasonThis year's Thanksgiving celebration will also provide an early introduction to Grand Park Kodhipparu's 2026 festive season, inviting guests to embrace the spirit of the holidays from late November through to the New Year.The celebrations continue on 8 December with the resort's Christmas tree lighting ceremony, followed by a festive programme bringing together seasonal dining, wellness experiences, ocean adventures, family activities and special Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.From relaxed days beside the lagoon to memorable evenings under the stars, the festive season offers guests the freedom to celebrate at their own pace, whether seeking time together, new experiences or a little of both.Stay longer and celebrate moreTravellers planning a Thanksgiving escape can enjoy 30% savings on stays of four nights or more, creating the opportunity to combine the celebration with a longer Maldives holiday.For those considering a more spontaneous escape, the resort also offers 15% savings on eligible stays booked within 21 days of arrival.The Thanksgiving celebration is exclusively available to guests staying at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives.Thanksgiving Dinner at FireDoorDate: Thursday, 26 November 2026Time: 6:30pm – 10:00pmVenue: FireDoor, Grand Park Kodhipparu MaldivesPrice: USD 110++ per personAvailability: Resident guests only; supplementary dining experienceFor reservations and further information, please contact....About Grand Park Kodhipparu MaldivesGrand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is an award-winning boutique luxury resort in North Malé Atoll, located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. The resort features 120 beachfront and overwater villas, distinctive dining experiences, an overwater spa and a thriving house reef. Through its philosophy of Connected Island Luxury, Grand Park Kodhipparu invites guests to connect with people, nature and island culture through contemporary experiences that combine relaxation, discovery and meaningful moments together.Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is part of Park Hotel Group.

Liz Smailes

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

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Dream in Blue - Festive Season 2026 at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

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Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Celebrates Thanksgiving for the First Time as US Guest Demand Grows News Provided By Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives October 15, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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