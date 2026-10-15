SGI Hosts Zurich Executive Event On The Human Premium In The Age Of AI

Invitation-only evening on October 22nd 2026 brings Swiss technology and business leaders together to discuss leadership, judgement and workforce strategy

- Nigel Lindsey-Noble, Director SGI Switzerland

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Source Group International (SGI), a technology talent and workforce solutions firm, will host an invitation-only leadership event Oct. 22 in Zurich on how human skills gain value as artificial intelligence spreads.

The event,“The Human Premium in the Age of AI: From Labour to Leverage,” will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gleisarena, Zollstrasse 17. It combines a keynote, peer discussion and networking for technology leaders, transformation executives and business decision-makers from across Switzerland. Attendance is limited to 70 so every guest can take part in the conversations.

Companies in every sector are adopting AI to automate routine work. As they do, many leaders are asking which capabilities will set their organisations apart. The evening will focus on leadership, judgement, creativity, trust and collaboration, and on how people and technology can work together.

“The real challenge for leaders today is understanding how people, skills, creativity and judgement evolve alongside these advancements,” said Nigel Lindsey-Noble, Director SGI Switzerland.“The organisations that will create lasting competitive advantage are those that recognise the increasing value of human capability in an AI-enabled world. Through this event, we're creating a forum for Switzerland's technology leaders to explore that challenge together, share experiences and learn from one another.”

Thomas Gustinis, CEO of 4th-IR, will deliver the keynote. He has more than two decades of experience across banking, finance, healthcare innovation and digital technology.

His session, which shares the event's title, will ask organisations to treat AI as a catalyst for creativity, innovation and decision-making rather than as a tool to replace labour. Topics will include how leadership changes in an AI-enabled company, how people and intelligent systems will work together, how to build trust in new technology and how to plan a workforce strategy for the next decade.

The event is part of SGI's work in the Swiss technology market, where the company supports organisations in Financial Services, Life Sciences, Consumer & Retail. SGI has also hosted a successful panel event with a leading financial institution in London UK, where female leaders explored the future of AI in engineering in June.

The event is by invitation only. Senior leaders who would like to attend can request an invitation at.... Journalists who would like to attend or interview a speaker can contact the media representative below.

Event details

Date and time: Oct. 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Venue: Gleisarena, Zollstrasse 17, 8005 Zurich

Host: Source Group International (SGI)

Keynote speaker: Thomas Gustinis, CEO, 4th-IR

from-labour-to-leverage/

About Source Group International

SGI is an international workforce solutions partner that delivers specialist technology talent, executive search and nearshore delivery to future-focused organisations across Europe. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London the company has a presence in Switzerland and other key technology markets. For more information, visit .

Rebecca Lauder-Fletcher

Source Group International

+44 20 3710 0520

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