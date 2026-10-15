Bombay High Court Orders CBFC To Take Final Decision On 'Sahiya' Directed By Sanjay Sharma By October 27

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Bombay High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue its final decision on the upcoming film 'Sahiya' by October 27. The next hearing, to consider the Board's decision, is scheduled for November 2.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for producer-director Sanjay Sharma through video conferencing. Advocates S. M. Haider, Abdul Talha, Mohammad Shaz and Surbhi also represented him. During the hearing, counsel for the Censor Board informed the court that a Revising Committee would be constituted on October 23. Sharma's lawyers objected to this, as they argued that merely specifying a date for constituting the committee did not establish a deadline for a decision on the film.

While the order books the date, it would still leave uncertainty over when the committee would watch the film and deliver its decision. The producer's legal team told the court that the application for certification had been submitted on May 30, 2026. The producer claimed that the film subsequently underwent screening, examination and revision. The first screening took place in July, and the film was placed before the Revising Committee in August. The certification to the film was refused on August 27.

The grounds cited for refusing certification included objections relating to the glorification of violence and anti-social activities. The producer maintains that the film's story and message must be considered in their entirety, stressing that it is simply a love story.

Following the refusal of certification, producer-director Sanjay Sharma approached the Bombay High Court. His contention is that the prolonged certification process, followed by the refusal, prevented the film from reaching audiences and disrupted its proposed release.

The film is set against the backdrop of Jharkhand, 'Sahiya' tells the story of a newly married couple whose lives become entangled in violence, fear and suspicion. It stars Neeraj Kabi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rinku Rajguru and Ishtiyak Khan. The film portrays how conflict affects the lives, relationships and dreams of ordinary people.

Sanjay Sharma maintains that the film neither supports nor glorifies violence. At its heart are love, human emotions and the suffering of innocent people struggling to survive amid violent conflict. He believes that preventing such a story from reaching audiences does an injustice to its underlying message.

He also questioned what objection the Censor Board could have to the depiction of forests and Adivasi communities, or to the film having been shot in Jharkhand.

The Censor Board is now required to issue its final order on 'Sahiya' by October 27. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 2 before the Bombay High Court.