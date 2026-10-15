MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Network for Capital Advancement – Middle East (NCA Middle East) honours the work of Professor K.K. Abdul Gaffar, paying tribute to his decades of service to technical education and institution-building across India and the United Arab Emirates. His career brought together teaching, engineering consultancy and academic leadership, contributing to the development of educational institutions in both countries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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NCA Middle East's tribute highlights Professor Abdul Gaffar's contributions to Gulf Medical University in Ajman, NIT Calicut, TKM College of Engineering and the Anjuman Institute of Technology and Management. Across these institutions, his work combined academic expertise with the practical demands of educational leadership.

His contribution extended beyond teaching to the development of institutions capable of supporting future generations of engineers and healthcare professionals. His career connected technical education in India with the growth of medical education in the UAE. Helping Establish Medical Education in the UAE

Professor Abdul Gaffar played an important role in the formative years of Gulf Medical University, formerly Gulf Medical College, in Ajman. As Senior Director and Commissioning Lead, he contributed to the development of the UAE's first private medical college.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, recalled working closely with Professor Abdul Gaffar during the institution's early development. He credited the professor's experience, discipline and commitment with helping guide the institution through a crucial stage of its journey.

This work remains a significant part of Professor Abdul Gaffar's contribution to the UAE's educational landscape and a central element of NCA Middle East's tribute. Academic Leadership at NIT Calicut and Beyond

Professor Abdul Gaffar served as Professor and Head of Department at NIT Calicut when it was known as the Regional Engineering College. He also held academic leadership responsibilities at TKM College of Engineering in Kollam and served as Principal of the Anjuman Institute of Technology and Management in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

His professional experience included engineering consultancy with Saudi Aramco Technical Services Company. That experience complemented his academic career, connecting technical learning with industrial practice. Research 247-UAE and NCA Middle East's Research Legacy

Research 247-UAE is now part of Network for Capital Advancement – Middle East, continuing its work in AI-driven real estate intelligence under the direction of its high-net-worth founders and wider leadership team.

Balaga Raghuram, an NIT Warangal alumnus and former full-time ML research consultant at Research 247-UAE, contributed to the team's development of statistical modelling, predictive analytics and AI-powered property intelligence.

The organisation honoured him with a 2025 Excellence Award for his contributions to and innovations in UAE real estate analytics during his tenure as a full-time ML research consultant.

In an earlier interview, Balaga Raghuram discussed presenting his work at a University of Oxford conference, where he explored how machine-learning models could support property valuation.

Reflecting on the people who influenced his professional journey, Raghuram described Professor K.K. Abdul Gaffar as an inspiration, highlighting the educator's lifelong commitment to technical learning and institution-building.