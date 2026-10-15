Imran Khan Asked To Leave India By October 28: What Happens To His Bollywood Comeback Film?

Actor Imran Khan was preparing to return to Bollywood in a full-fledged role after nearly 11 years away from leading roles. However, a notice from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28, has raised questions about his upcoming projects.

The notice reportedly follows his participation in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidaan on October 10. The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya subsequently filed a complaint alleging that Imran, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, had violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest.

The development comes as the actor prepares for his next film with filmmaker Danish Aslam, known for directing Break Ke Baad. With the project reportedly featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada, questions have emerged about whether the notice could affect its release plans.

Why Has Imran Khan Been Asked to Leave India?

Imran Khan was reportedly detained by Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidaan on October 10. The demonstration demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Following the incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint alleging that Imran had breached the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest as a US citizen and OCI cardholder. The complaint was subsequently forwarded to the FRRO, which issued the notice directing the actor to leave India by October 28.

The notice has brought attention to the circumstances surrounding Imran's participation in the demonstration and its possible implications for his stay in the country.

However, the potential consequences for his acting career remain unclear. The notice itself does not establish that his upcoming film has been cancelled or that its release has been postponed. Any impact on his professional commitments will depend on the subsequent developments and arrangements made by the actor and his production team.

Imran Khan's Comeback Film With Danish Aslam: What We Know

Imran had begun preparing for a return to leading roles after making a brief appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das and backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The cameo marked his return to the screen after an extended break from acting.

His next project reunites him with Danish Aslam, who directed the 2010 romantic drama Break Ke Baad. Imran previously described the upcoming film as a natural progression in their creative partnership, reflecting how both had changed over the years.

Speaking about the project, the actor explained that the film explores what the team behind Break Ke Baad might create after 15 years of life experience. He also referred to the personal changes both he and the director had experienced since their earlier collaboration.

The project reportedly features Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada, with Netflix expected to stream the film. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Imran confirmed that filming had been completed and the project was in post-production. He indicated that the release date would depend on the streaming platform's decision.

The reported October 28 deadline now raises practical questions about the actor's availability for any remaining work, promotional activities or meetings in India. However, there has been no confirmed announcement that the film's release has been affected by the notice.

The project could mark an important milestone in Imran's career, making its eventual release particularly significant for audiences who have waited years to see him return to a leading role.

Imran Khan's 11-Year Bollywood Break and Life in India

Imran Khan made his debut as a leading actor with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, quickly becoming a popular face among younger audiences. He followed the success with films such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Delhi Belly (2011), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012).

Although he had appeared as a child artiste in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), his career as a lead actor established him as a prominent name in romantic comedies and youth-oriented films.

His last theatrical release before his extended break was Katti Batti (2015), in which he starred opposite Kangana Ranaut. Following the film, Imran gradually stepped away from the industry. During his time away, he spoke about navigating personal challenges, including his divorce from Avantika Malik, and focusing on personal growth.

Away from the screen, the actor has continued to maintain a life in Mumbai with his partner, Lekha Washington. He also shares parenting responsibilities for his daughter, Imara, with his former wife, Avantika Malik.

Imran has also attracted attention for his homes, including an ancestral bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill area and a property in Karjat that he designed himself. Reports have also linked him to a leased Mumbai apartment.

The latest notice therefore raises questions that extend beyond his next film, particularly because his personal and professional life has remained connected to India during his years away from acting.