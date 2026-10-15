West Bengal Bank Holiday List: Five Days Closure For Bank Employees Read On

West Bengal Bank Holiday List: RBI has released the holiday list for public and private banks during the Durga Puja season. Banks will remain closed for five straight days between October 17 and October 25

Today is Panchami. Maa Durga has already arrived at various pandals. Organisers have started the inauguration ceremonies. Schools and colleges have already declared holidays. Offices will also start their holidays very soon. RBI has released the bank holiday list amid this festive mood.

RBI has published the holiday schedule for government and private banks. Bank employees will get a long break during the Puja season. Banks will remain completely shut for five straight days between October 17 and October 25.

The Reserve Bank of India holiday list confirms that all banks in Bengal will remain closed for five days between October 19 and October 25. Banks will observe a holiday on Monday, October 19, for Ashtami.

Banks will remain closed on Tuesday, October 20, for Navami. Banks across the state will stay shut on Wednesday, October 21, for Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. October 18 is a Sunday. Banks will remain closed continuously from October 17 to October 21 because of this schedule.

Banks will open for regular work on Thursday and Friday. October 24 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will remain closed on October 24. October 25 is a Sunday. Banks will stay shut for two straight days again.