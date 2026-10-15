Hegseth Heckled Repeatedly at Army Panel Over Iran War
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was repeatedly interrupted by anti-war demonstrators Wednesday during a Washington panel on autonomous warfare, as protesters condemned American military action and demanded an end to the war with Iran.
“Children in Gaza are starving! He is a war criminal!” one protester shouted during the event. Another held up a sign reading “No war on Iran.”
Hegseth appeared unfazed and pressed on with his remarks. Referring to one demonstrator, he said: “She thinks highly of me.”
Speaking at the annual meeting and exposition of the Association of the US Army, Hegseth defended the Trump administration’s military strategy. He said the US must ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, one of the central justifications offered for the ongoing war.
He also renewed his push for $1.5 trillion in defense investment, arguing that Washington must rebuild its forces to counter what he described as an unprecedented military buildup by China, though he did not name the country.
“We’ve got a near-peer adversary who’s building a military, the most historic military buildup, potentially in world history,” Hegseth said, pointing to advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, space capabilities and autonomous warfare.
“Children in Gaza are starving! He is a war criminal!” one protester shouted during the event. Another held up a sign reading “No war on Iran.”
Hegseth appeared unfazed and pressed on with his remarks. Referring to one demonstrator, he said: “She thinks highly of me.”
Speaking at the annual meeting and exposition of the Association of the US Army, Hegseth defended the Trump administration’s military strategy. He said the US must ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, one of the central justifications offered for the ongoing war.
He also renewed his push for $1.5 trillion in defense investment, arguing that Washington must rebuild its forces to counter what he described as an unprecedented military buildup by China, though he did not name the country.
“We’ve got a near-peer adversary who’s building a military, the most historic military buildup, potentially in world history,” Hegseth said, pointing to advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, space capabilities and autonomous warfare.
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