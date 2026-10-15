Putin Calls for Tougher Cyber Defenses Across Russia
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for a sweeping upgrade of every element of the country’s digital security system, warning that cyber threats are escalating.
In an address by videoconference to a government meeting on strengthening cybersecurity, published by the Kremlin, Putin said Russia is steadily reinforcing its sovereignty across all domains, digital infrastructure included.
Putin said digitalization is expanding even as threats to the economy, logistics and public administration are intensifying “against the backdrop of direct and hybrid external aggression,” and cyber risks to those sectors are “reaching a new level.”
“To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve all components of the domestic digital security system … and to enhance coordination among law enforcement agencies, special services, telecom operators, financial institutions, internet companies, and other entities,” said Putin.
He identified risk assessment and analysis, mechanisms for tracking reliance on external platforms, and tools for responding quickly to cyberattacks as parts of that system.
The remarks followed Ukrainian airstrikes last week on data centers owned by Russian technology company Yandex and Russian banking and financial services company Sberbank.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday rejected any connection between the government meeting and the strikes.
“No, this is a much more systemic meeting. It is not linked to those ad hoc attacks,” Peskov said at a media briefing in Moscow.
In an address by videoconference to a government meeting on strengthening cybersecurity, published by the Kremlin, Putin said Russia is steadily reinforcing its sovereignty across all domains, digital infrastructure included.
Putin said digitalization is expanding even as threats to the economy, logistics and public administration are intensifying “against the backdrop of direct and hybrid external aggression,” and cyber risks to those sectors are “reaching a new level.”
“To neutralize these threats, it is necessary to improve all components of the domestic digital security system … and to enhance coordination among law enforcement agencies, special services, telecom operators, financial institutions, internet companies, and other entities,” said Putin.
He identified risk assessment and analysis, mechanisms for tracking reliance on external platforms, and tools for responding quickly to cyberattacks as parts of that system.
The remarks followed Ukrainian airstrikes last week on data centers owned by Russian technology company Yandex and Russian banking and financial services company Sberbank.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday rejected any connection between the government meeting and the strikes.
“No, this is a much more systemic meeting. It is not linked to those ad hoc attacks,” Peskov said at a media briefing in Moscow.
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