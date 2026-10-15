Pope Leo XIV, 71, Back on His Feet Day After Lung Cancer Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is recovering on schedule from lung cancer surgery, the Vatican announced Wednesday, with blood work and a chest X-ray both falling within expected parameters.
Surgeons at Rome’s Gemelli hospital removed the lower lobe of the 71-year-old pontiff’s right lung on Tuesday after detecting a localized nodule. Tissue examined during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, doctors said that day.
The Vatican said the 90-minute operation went well and ended without complications.
By Wednesday, Leo had completed scheduled blood tests and a chest X-ray, continued respiratory physical therapy and started walking around his room. He also returned to a regular diet, eating both breakfast and lunch, according to the Vatican, which described his recovery as proceeding as expected.
Earlier Wednesday morning, the Vatican reported that the pope had a “peaceful night” in the hospital. He is expected to stay there for about a week.
Surgeons at Rome’s Gemelli hospital removed the lower lobe of the 71-year-old pontiff’s right lung on Tuesday after detecting a localized nodule. Tissue examined during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, doctors said that day.
The Vatican said the 90-minute operation went well and ended without complications.
By Wednesday, Leo had completed scheduled blood tests and a chest X-ray, continued respiratory physical therapy and started walking around his room. He also returned to a regular diet, eating both breakfast and lunch, according to the Vatican, which described his recovery as proceeding as expected.
Earlier Wednesday morning, the Vatican reported that the pope had a “peaceful night” in the hospital. He is expected to stay there for about a week.
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