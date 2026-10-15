Azerbaijan Slams Paris Over “Confrontational” Rhetoric
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has hit back at France, accusing Paris of refusing to drop what it calls a “confrontational” tone toward Baku and condemning remarks made this week by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
A state news agency reported Wednesday, citing a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, that ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on Tuesday that Baku “strongly” condemns Barrot’s comments at an event of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
“The French Minister’s accusations against Azerbaijan demonstrate that the French side remains unwilling to abandon its confrontational rhetoric in relations with Azerbaijan,” Hajizada said.
Hajizada rejected claims that Azerbaijan meddles in the struggle for rights by peoples in New Caledonia and other French overseas territories, calling them “entirely unfounded.”
“Attempts to portray parties holding differing views on developments in France’s overseas territories as instruments of foreign interference are aimed at overshadowing the will and concerns of the populations of these territories,” Hajizada further said.
He added that French officials would be better served focusing on the “consistent application” of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in their own policies, calling that “more appropriate” use of their attention.
“We call on the French side to put an end to unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan and to uphold the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs in international relations,” Hajizada added.
French authorities have not yet responded to Hajizada’s remarks.
A state news agency reported Wednesday, citing a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, that ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on Tuesday that Baku “strongly” condemns Barrot’s comments at an event of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
“The French Minister’s accusations against Azerbaijan demonstrate that the French side remains unwilling to abandon its confrontational rhetoric in relations with Azerbaijan,” Hajizada said.
Hajizada rejected claims that Azerbaijan meddles in the struggle for rights by peoples in New Caledonia and other French overseas territories, calling them “entirely unfounded.”
“Attempts to portray parties holding differing views on developments in France’s overseas territories as instruments of foreign interference are aimed at overshadowing the will and concerns of the populations of these territories,” Hajizada further said.
He added that French officials would be better served focusing on the “consistent application” of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in their own policies, calling that “more appropriate” use of their attention.
“We call on the French side to put an end to unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan and to uphold the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs in international relations,” Hajizada added.
French authorities have not yet responded to Hajizada’s remarks.
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