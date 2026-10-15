Foulath Holding Concludes Participation as Strategic Sponsor of Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 14 October 2026: Foulath Holding, an industrial holding company with major steel investments and the parent company of Bahrain Steel and SULB, has concluded its participation as a Strategic Sponsor of the inaugural Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition, held from 6–8 October 2026 at Exhibition World Bahrain, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening GCC industrial integration, advancing regional value chains and supporting the sustainable growth and competitiveness of the region’s industrial sector.
Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the blessing of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the Leaders of the GCC Member States, Made in GCC 2026 brought together government and industry leaders, investors and manufacturers from across the region to advance industrial cooperation, facilitate partnerships and promote greater economic integration across the GCC.
As part of the Forum’s programme, Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, participated in a session on “Industrial Integration and Regional Value Chains.”
The session focused on opportunities to strengthen industrial cooperation across GCC countries, develop more integrated regional supply chains and enhance the competitiveness and resilience of Gulf industries. It also provided a platform for exploring ways to build stronger industrial partnerships and support sustainable economic growth across the region.
Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, said, “We are proud to have participated in Made in GCC 2026 as a Strategic Sponsor, supporting an important platform for strengthening industrial cooperation and integration across the GCC. Our participation in the discussion on industrial integration and regional value chains highlighted the importance of building stronger partnerships, enhancing regional supply chains and advancing the competitiveness of GCC industries. As a Bahrain-based industrial group with strong GCC backing, Foulath Holding remains committed to supporting the Kingdom’s industrial and economic development while contributing to a more integrated, resilient and sustainable industrial sector across the region.”
Established in 2008 with backing from across the GCC, Foulath Holding plays an important role in the regional steel value chain, with activities spanning iron ore pellet production and integrated structural steel manufacturing. The Group’s core investments include Bahrain Steel, a leading producer of high-quality iron ore pellets with an annual production capacity exceeding 12 million tonnes, and SULB, a specialised, fully integrated producer of structural steel sections with operations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Through its participation in Made in GCC 2026, Foulath Holding reinforced its support for initiatives that bring together policymakers, manufacturers and industry leaders to strengthen regional industrial capabilities, encourage knowledge exchange and create new opportunities for collaboration across the GCC.
Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the blessing of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the Leaders of the GCC Member States, Made in GCC 2026 brought together government and industry leaders, investors and manufacturers from across the region to advance industrial cooperation, facilitate partnerships and promote greater economic integration across the GCC.
As part of the Forum’s programme, Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, participated in a session on “Industrial Integration and Regional Value Chains.”
The session focused on opportunities to strengthen industrial cooperation across GCC countries, develop more integrated regional supply chains and enhance the competitiveness and resilience of Gulf industries. It also provided a platform for exploring ways to build stronger industrial partnerships and support sustainable economic growth across the region.
Meshary Al-Judaimi, Chairman of Foulath Holding, said, “We are proud to have participated in Made in GCC 2026 as a Strategic Sponsor, supporting an important platform for strengthening industrial cooperation and integration across the GCC. Our participation in the discussion on industrial integration and regional value chains highlighted the importance of building stronger partnerships, enhancing regional supply chains and advancing the competitiveness of GCC industries. As a Bahrain-based industrial group with strong GCC backing, Foulath Holding remains committed to supporting the Kingdom’s industrial and economic development while contributing to a more integrated, resilient and sustainable industrial sector across the region.”
Established in 2008 with backing from across the GCC, Foulath Holding plays an important role in the regional steel value chain, with activities spanning iron ore pellet production and integrated structural steel manufacturing. The Group’s core investments include Bahrain Steel, a leading producer of high-quality iron ore pellets with an annual production capacity exceeding 12 million tonnes, and SULB, a specialised, fully integrated producer of structural steel sections with operations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Through its participation in Made in GCC 2026, Foulath Holding reinforced its support for initiatives that bring together policymakers, manufacturers and industry leaders to strengthen regional industrial capabilities, encourage knowledge exchange and create new opportunities for collaboration across the GCC.
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