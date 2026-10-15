Armenia, Russia Launch Rail Task Force Amid Concession Dispute
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Wednesday with Oleg Belozyorov, chief executive of state-owned Russian Railways, to discuss rebuilding rail links in the South Caucasus country, his office said.
Pashinyan received a delegation headed by Belozyorov in the capital, according to an official statement. Belozyorov told the meeting that Moscow wants to make Armenia’s railway system competitive, “taking into account the possibilities of unblocking the regional transport infrastructures,” and to connect it with neighboring countries’ networks and the wider international rail system.
“In this regard, the interlocutors discussed the opportunities created in the context of regional processes and the steps aimed at making the railways of Armenia competitive, as well as integrated into international transport routes,” the statement said.
The two sides also reviewed reconstruction of the Gyumri-Akhurik and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan lines, along with the opportunities those projects could open up, the statement said.
The talks touched on the performance of the company running the network as well. “Reference was made to the works carried out during the concession management of the ‘South Caucasian Railways’ company in the direction of infrastructure development, management efficiency, existing problems and the possibilities of their solution,” the statement added.
The parties agreed to form a joint working group to examine the problems identified, with a mandate to act “in a short period of time,” propose possible fixes and define next steps, the statement said.
South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, operates Armenia’s rail network under a 30-year concession signed in 2008. Yerevan argues the deal strips the country of certain competitive advantages, while Moscow has accused the West of “blackmailing” Armenia over the issue.
Pashinyan received a delegation headed by Belozyorov in the capital, according to an official statement. Belozyorov told the meeting that Moscow wants to make Armenia’s railway system competitive, “taking into account the possibilities of unblocking the regional transport infrastructures,” and to connect it with neighboring countries’ networks and the wider international rail system.
“In this regard, the interlocutors discussed the opportunities created in the context of regional processes and the steps aimed at making the railways of Armenia competitive, as well as integrated into international transport routes,” the statement said.
The two sides also reviewed reconstruction of the Gyumri-Akhurik and Yeraskh-Nakhchivan lines, along with the opportunities those projects could open up, the statement said.
The talks touched on the performance of the company running the network as well. “Reference was made to the works carried out during the concession management of the ‘South Caucasian Railways’ company in the direction of infrastructure development, management efficiency, existing problems and the possibilities of their solution,” the statement added.
The parties agreed to form a joint working group to examine the problems identified, with a mandate to act “in a short period of time,” propose possible fixes and define next steps, the statement said.
South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, operates Armenia’s rail network under a 30-year concession signed in 2008. Yerevan argues the deal strips the country of certain competitive advantages, while Moscow has accused the West of “blackmailing” Armenia over the issue.
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