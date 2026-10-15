Under President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership, We Can Achieve All Our Initiatives - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, we can carry out all of our initiatives, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Tokayev said the summit demonstrated CICA's potential and that Kazakhstan is ready to make a significant contribution to the forum.

He noted that CICA is expanding its membership.“Our goal is to strengthen trust and maintain security. We advance our work and objectives through such events. Against the backdrop of complex global challenges, it is very important for us to come together and make joint decisions. Our shared political commitment is essential to maintaining security. Azerbaijan is currently doing commendable work in advancing this mission. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, we can achieve all our initiatives. Kazakhstan stands with Azerbaijan in implementing these measures,” Tokayev added.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme“Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.

CICA's institutional development is increasingly translating into practical cooperation that links regional priorities with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.