Turkmenistan Launches 5G Mobile Services In Awaza Tourist Zone

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr mobile operator has launched 5G technology in the country's Awaza National Tourist Zone.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The technology was introduced ahead of high-level international events held in Awaza on October 7-9, 2026, to improve mobile connectivity and expand digital capabilities during major international gatherings.

According to the press release, 5G enables higher data-transfer speeds, improves video communication, and allows large volumes of information to be exchanged more quickly. The technology is also expected to facilitate access to online services for residents and visitors to the coastal tourist zone.

The launch is part of Turkmenistan's broader efforts to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure, expand digital services and introduce advanced technologies.

Notably, Turkmenistan approved its State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026-2028 in January 2026. The program prioritizes the modernization of telecommunications networks, wider access to high-speed internet, digital public services and the expansion of electronic commerce and digital financial services. These measures are intended to support the use of digital technologies across the economy, including in regions with limited access to communications infrastructure.

Turkmenistan's first communications satellite, TürkmenÄlem 52°E, was launched in April 2015 and was built by France's Thales Alenia Space. Operated by the national satellite company Turkmen Hemrasy, it supports telecommunications, satellite internet and data transmission. Its infrastructure can help extend connectivity to settlements where terrestrial networks are limited, providing a technical basis for access to online education, government services, and electronic payments.