Azerbaijan's Global Standing Rises Under President Ilham Aliyev's Leadership - Mirziyoyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's standing in the world is growing under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on Thursday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Mirziyoyev also thanked Azerbaijan for its effective work during its chairmanship of the organization.

He noted that the world was facing various challenges.

“In these circumstances, cooperation is required of us. All conflicts must be resolved peacefully. Preventing their escalation in the future is very important. One of the main goals of our organization is to build mutual trust in Asia,” he said.

The Uzbek president added that CICA could help coordinate countries' efforts and address climate change.

“Uzbekistan is ready to contribute to strengthening CICA. We highly value the continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship,” he said.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme“Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.