Armenia Forced Us Into War - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)War was not our choice. Armenia forced us into war. Its backers behind it apparently did not think that Azerbaijan would restore its sovereignty and international law by force, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 7th CICA Summit.

Emphasizing that all of them were mistaken, the head of state noted: "They probably did not well know the character of our proud, freedom-loving people who live by our traditions and moral values."

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is taking place in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The summit will review the progress made in the CICA transformation process, which began in 2022, as well as the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and promoting practical cooperation among member states.

The summit is attended by heads of state and government, as well as delegations from CICA member states, observer states, observer organizations, and partner entities.

The summit presents an important opportunity to discuss issues of dialogue and confidence-building among member states in a complex international environment characterized by intensifying interstate tensions, escalating conflicts, and the emergence of new hotspots of tension, including in Asia.

One of the summit's most significant outcomes is considered to be the admission of Laos into the CICA as a new member. The event will also be marked by the adoption of documents aimed at intensifying activities within the CICA and improving cooperation in specific areas.

The Baku Declaration is expected to be the summit's main political document. In it, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the CICA will receive the approval of all member states, and the initiatives put forward and activities carried out over the past two years in various areas will be welcomed. The document will also contain specific provisions regarding the strengthening of the international order and ways to counter risks in the military-political, economic, environmental, and other spheres.

The Baku Declaration will place special emphasis on promoting tolerance and intercultural dialogue, advancing the use of science, education, and innovation in the interests of security and well-being, as well as the opportunities and risks associated with the development of artificial intelligence.

In addition to the Baku Declaration, the summit also plans to adopt a separate statement on occupational safety and health.